Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $47.48 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $47,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $46,401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $31,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DEO opened at $195.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.