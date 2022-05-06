Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $47.48 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $47,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $46,401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $31,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO opened at $195.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,923.17.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.