Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 884,537 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 553.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884,537 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $49,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,464,000 after buying an additional 117,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

