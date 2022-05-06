Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 143,433 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,433 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $65,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cactus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WHD opened at $48.89 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.