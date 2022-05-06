Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 42,176 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,176 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $54,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

A stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

