Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAZY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of LAZY stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Lazydays has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $266.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.78.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazydays by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth $16,005,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 441,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lazydays by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 296,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.
About Lazydays (Get Rating)
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
