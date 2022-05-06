Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAZY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Lazydays has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $266.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 51.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazydays by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth $16,005,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 441,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lazydays by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 296,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

