Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LEE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of LEE stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.97. 61,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,941. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $124.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.