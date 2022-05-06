Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Stock Price Up 2%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.62. Approximately 38,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 79,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.