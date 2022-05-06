Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given New €103.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LGRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €94.00 ($98.95) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 680,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,788. Legrand has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

