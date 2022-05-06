Leidos Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.43 Per Share (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.06. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of LDOS opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Leidos by 1,503.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 151,094 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Leidos by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after buying an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.