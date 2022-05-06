Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.11 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

