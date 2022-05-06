LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 135.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.