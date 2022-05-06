LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREE stock traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 417,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,885. The company has a market cap of $923.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $70.04 and a 12-month high of $228.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in LendingTree by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in LendingTree by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LendingTree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

