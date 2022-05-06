Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LICY. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,867. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

