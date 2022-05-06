Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. Life Storage also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.04-6.14 EPS.

NYSE LSI traded down $5.34 on Friday, reaching $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,699. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

