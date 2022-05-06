Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $5.88. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,749 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

