Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $5.88. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,749 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.79.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
