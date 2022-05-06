Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of LMB stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.