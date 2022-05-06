Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.39

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.39 and last traded at $57.06, with a volume of 169071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.16). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

