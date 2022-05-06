Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,307,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.47.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,372. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.83 and a 200-day moving average of $318.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

