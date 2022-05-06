LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:LIQT opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.