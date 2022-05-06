Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Lowered to $55.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

