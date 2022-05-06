Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.09

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 339374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.56) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.