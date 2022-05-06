Loopring Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $955.78 million and approximately $130.14 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,788,611 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

