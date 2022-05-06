LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LSI Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 86,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

