LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to announce $105.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $114.04 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $97.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $433.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.10 million to $441.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $451.93 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $458.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. 86,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,768,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 90.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 205,834 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.