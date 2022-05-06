Luceco (LON:LUCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $130.20

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.20 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.69), with a volume of 2708251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.44).

The company has a market capitalization of £210.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other news, insider John Hornby sold 2,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £8,850,000 ($11,055,590.26). Also, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.62), for a total value of £13,020 ($16,264.83).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

