Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $82.14, but opened at $87.00. Lumentum shares last traded at $88.04, with a volume of 18,047 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.35.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

