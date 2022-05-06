LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXP. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of LXP opened at $11.89 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 111.24% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

