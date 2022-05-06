Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Lyft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 1,033,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

