LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.44.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $111.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.