LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 289,650 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

LYB opened at $111.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.