Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAANF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products comprising H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and rain wheels and wheel rims.

