Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAANF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.
About Maanshan Iron & Steel (Get Rating)
