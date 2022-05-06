Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAGTF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on Magnet Forensics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Magnet Forensics from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTC:MAGTF remained flat at $$18.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19. Magnet Forensics has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

