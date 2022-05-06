Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.82

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.82 and traded as low as $28.19. Makita shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 63,425 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
