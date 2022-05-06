Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.82

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.82 and traded as low as $28.19. Makita shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 63,425 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Makita alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.