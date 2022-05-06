Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

MANH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average is $145.26. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

