Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MTEX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mannatech during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

