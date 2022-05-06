Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 7.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was up 7.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 67,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,579,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

