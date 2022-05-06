Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,643,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.00. The company had a trading volume of 586,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

