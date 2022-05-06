Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $396.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Marietta’s first-quarter 2022 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues (products and services) beat the same. Although revenues increased on a year-over-year basis backed by improved pricing across businesses as well as higher demand, earnings declined due to ongoing higher cost inflation. Aggregates product gross margin declined 640 basis points (bps) due to higher costs of diesel, repairs, internal freight and depreciation costs. However, MLM benefitted from enterprise-wide pricing gains, organic aggregates and cement shipment growth, and contributions from 2021 acquisitions. With higher pricing, increased infrastructure funding, strong housing activity along with recovering private non-residential markets, the company is poised to gain in 2022 and beyond. Key buyouts further enhanced its pipeline of growth opportunities.<“

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MLM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,382. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.16. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.