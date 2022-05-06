Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

BLV traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.15. 4,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,382. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.07 and a 1 year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

