Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 207 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,716,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.63. 44,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,380. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

