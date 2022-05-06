Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.05 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $127.55. 37,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,711. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $145.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

