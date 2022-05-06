Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,619. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.