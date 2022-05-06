Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,097,410. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

