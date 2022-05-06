Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,017. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $216.22 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.45 and a 200 day moving average of $259.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

