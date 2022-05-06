Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,757,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,329,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. 1,010,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,433,943. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

