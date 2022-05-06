Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 98 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.28. 91,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.98 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

