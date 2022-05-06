Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman Purchases 200 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Monika U. Ehrman acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.51 per share, with a total value of $10,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,374.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MTDR opened at $52.43 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 3.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 426.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

