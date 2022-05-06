Materion Co. (MTRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Materion to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

NYSE MTRN opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. Materion has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Materion by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Materion by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Materion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

