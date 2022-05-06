Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Financial Contrast

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 SciPlay 0 4 3 0 2.43

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 299.45%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 42.74%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than SciPlay.

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 5.92 -$44.96 million $0.16 22.69 SciPlay $606.10 million 2.64 $19.30 million $0.78 16.04

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -102.51% -62.86% -54.05% SciPlay 3.18% 7.79% 6.00%

Summary

SciPlay beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.