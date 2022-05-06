MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $36,617.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,007.23 or 1.00080999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00242832 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00099854 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00141614 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00285785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004183 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.